Valve’s monthly list of the top 20 new releases on Steam is out covering the November releases. Halo Infinite, Battlefield 2042, and Forza Horizon 5 being on the list is unsurprising. They are some of the biggest releases of the year, and as we close out the year they will most probably appear in Game of the Year conversations. Ruined King: A League of Legends Story also made the list.

“This month features the debut Riot Forge RPG, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story,” reads a Steam blog post. “It’s great to see positive reactions from nostalgic players, fond of familiar characters and lore, alongside praise from newcomers, thrilled with the unique game design and art style.”

Duoyi Games’ Gunfire Reborn was the top release of the month.

“Chinese developers continue to bring popular new content to Steam, while finding increased success with players all around the world,” read the blog. “Gunfire Reborn is a perfect example of this success: developed by a studio in China, but gaining the majority of players from other regions of the world.”

Steam’s November 2021 top 20 new releases

These are the new-release games that made the most money on Steam during November in no particular order.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

The Last Stand: Aftermath

Farming Simulator 22

Battlefield 2042

Exo One

DYSMANTLE

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

Myth of Empires

Fate Seeker II

Bright Memory: Infinite

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Unpacking

FINAL FANTASY V

Football Manager 2022

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light

Forza Horizon 5

Gunfire Reborn

Russian Fishing 4

Steam’s November 2021 top new free releases

Halo Infinite

Bloons TD Battles 2

Russian Fishing 4

Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends

Soccer Manager 2022

Keen eyed readers may have noticed Halo Infinite and Russian Fishing 4 on both lists. Both games offer a free download option in addition to Halo Infinite’s full priced campaign and Russian Fishing 4’s in-game purchases.