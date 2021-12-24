Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

We got several new game reveals this year. With a Saints Row title and a Splinter Cell remake, the games industry was ready to show us lots of new projects. However, it was one game — a sequel that many feared had been forgotten — that got perhaps the most satisfying reveal. Platinum finally, finally revealed that Bayonetta 3 was still alive and on its way.

The trailer itself starts with one giant nose tweak to the community, first by teasing the game as a sequel to Astral Chain. Then the witchy heroine mentions being “unfashionably late” and says she’s here to give us “everything you want,” complete with a wink to the camera. It wouldn’t truly feel like Bayonetta if she weren’t just a little bit cheeky.

I say this as someone who is part of that fan community: We were so pleased to see this trailer that we basically accepted the fact that Bayonetta had a new voice actress. I think that, were we not so starved, that little addition would have received a bit more of a mixed reaction. As it is, the community spun a fan theory that explained the new VA, and otherwise didn’t kick up too much of a fuss.

Day 1386:

OH MY JUBILEUS pic.twitter.com/Dbyha2TVqh — The Daily Status Of Bayonetta 3 (@DailyBayonetta) September 23, 2021

We waited almost four years for news of this game, and were constantly assured that it was in some stage of development. Not only did we get a trailer — we got a good trailer. We got a trailer that showed us Bayonetta, what kinds of angels she’s slaying, and what new tricks she’s bringing to the table.

Yes, the gaming community may be looking forward to other titles more than this game. But in terms of time spent waiting for a big reveal, and in terms of the amount of content revealed in the trailer, Bayonetta made by far the biggest splash. The game is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2022.