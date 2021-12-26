Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Final Fantasy fans got a long awaited update on the next installment of the series today, as Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida posted a message about the game to Twitter.

Unfortunately, it’s not great news. Yoshida notes that the pandemic has pushed back development of the game by about half of a year. Before, the FFXVI team promised an update on the project by the end of 2021. Yoshida notes that we should now expect FFXVI’s next big reveal to happen sometime around spring.

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LA — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) December 27, 2021

Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Yoshida is also the producer (and director) for Final Fantasy XIV, which launched its Endwalker expansion earlier this month.

This will be the first new single-player entry in the Final Fantasy series since Final Fantasy XV’s 2016 release.