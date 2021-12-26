Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Final Fantasy fans got a long awaited update on the next installment of the series today, as Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida posted a message about the game to Twitter.
Unfortunately, it’s not great news. Yoshida notes that the pandemic has pushed back development of the game by about half of a year. Before, the FFXVI team promised an update on the project by the end of 2021. Yoshida notes that we should now expect FFXVI’s next big reveal to happen sometime around spring.
Final Fantasy XVI will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Yoshida is also the producer (and director) for Final Fantasy XIV, which launched its Endwalker expansion earlier this month.
This will be the first new single-player entry in the Final Fantasy series since Final Fantasy XV’s 2016 release.
