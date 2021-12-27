Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

How can a year simultaneously feel like it evaporated in an instant and also like it lasted for 30 months? In a matter of days, 2021 will come to an end mere seconds after it seemed to begin. And yet, what if I told you that The Medium for Xbox Series X/S came out during the last 12 months? Personally, I think that is messed up. It feels like it came out 3 years ago, and yet that’s impossible because it debuted on the new generation of consoles.

Now, I’ll admit that I have a looser grip on my place in the spacetime continuum than most. But let’s just go over a few games that came out this year and see if you agree.

Hitman 3 launched in January, but this one actually doesn’t feel too weird for me. Last December, I was making a big deal about getting to play this game in early 2021, and I’ve played it pretty consistently throughout the year. It is also one of the contenders for my personal game of the year.

What about Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, though? It doesn’t help that this is a remake of a Wii U game, but even the Bowser’s Fury part seems so much older than early 2021. I’ve had to remind myself that it came out in February every time I try to remember some of my favorite games from this year.

Destruction AllStars somehow came out in February as well, but I feel like I have more distance between me and that came than between me and the invention of written communication.

Oh, well — I’m sure that 2022 will feel totally normal in terms of the passage of time and other dimensional concerns. Here’s to never getting displaced from the timeline ever again.