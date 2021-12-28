Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

What were the best Nintendo Switch games of the year? Well, the Last of the Nintendogs are here to figure that out with the help of listening audience. Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb pick their favorite and also listen to your submissions. Games discussed include the following:

Metroid Dread

Cruis’n Blast

Mario Party Superstars

Death’s Door

No More Heroes 3

Monster Hunter Rise

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Bowser’s Fury

Shin Megami Tensei V

Monster Hunter Stories 2

Mighty Goose

Quake

