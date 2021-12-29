Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Sony today announced the first additions to PlayStation Plus in 2022. The January lineup includes Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic. All three will be available until February 1, 2022.

Persona 5 Strikers is probably the highest-profile game on that ticket. The sequel to Persona 5, Strikers combines hack-and-slash action gameplay with the series’ traditional RPG mechanics. The game was one of the best-selling titles in February, both generally and on Steam specifically. The game will be available to PS4 owners.

Dirt 5 is the secondary offering, the single-player title will be available to both PS5 and PS4 owners. Jeff Grubb has previously spoken about the game’s graphics on next-gen consoles (though he played it on an Xbox Series X). Following the successful launch of the game last year, EA acquired developer Codemasters in 2021.

PlayStation Plus usually has one co-op or multiplayer title every month. In January, that is Deep Rock Galactic. This title is a 1 to 4 player co-op title, in which players must excavate a massive, procedurally generated alien cave system. Deep Rock Galactic will be available to both PS4 and PS5 owners.

Just as a reminder, Sony removes Godfall, Lego DC Super Villains, Mortal Shell, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and Until You Fall at the end of December. Sony offered the latter three titles in November to celebrate PSVR’s anniversary. All three will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers until January 3, 2022.