Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Remedy Entertainment and Tencent have partnered for a new game codenamed Vanguard. The game will be a free-to-play, multiplayer, co-operative shooter. Remedy will develop and publish the game worldwide except for selected Asian markets. Tencent will pick up the localization and publishing duties in those markets.

Part of the deal licenses Tencent worldwide rights to develop and publish a mobile version of the game. Tencent is the publisher for a number of mobile shooters, including PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile.

“Vanguard marks Remedy’s first entry into Games-as-a-Service business model, executed by our top tier team of free-to-play experts. We are building something new and exciting for co-operative multiplayer space, on top of Remedy’s strengths. Expanding our capabilities to take on publishing responsibilities is the next step in the development of our company,” writes Remedy boss Tero Virtala. “We are excited for this long-term partnership with Tencent and with confidence can say that it is an excellent fit in supporting Vanguard’s ambitious plans. Vanguard is a global opportunity, and Tencent can support Remedy internationally, and lead the operations in Asia and the mobile markets.”

Vanguard is the second upcoming game announced by Remedy. Earlier this month Remedy announced Alan Wake 2 at the 2021 Game Awards. Vanguard is still deep in the proof of concept phase of development, according to the press release. There is no information on a release date.