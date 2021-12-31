Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

On this week’s GamesBeat Decides, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb look ahead to 2022. That includes a rundown of all the big games reportedly coming in the new year. The community, meanwhile, continues voting for its favorite game of 2021 as the GamesBeat Decides crew prepares its own GOTY deliberations. Things were quiet in the news, but Jeff and Mike caught up on a recent interview with Hideo Kojima and more. Listen, won’t you?

