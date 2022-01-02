Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Samsung Gaming Hub as a new way to play and discover cloud-based games on Samsung smart TVs.

The hub will launch later this year with games from partners including Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik. The South Korean tech giant unveiled the details at the CES 2022 trade show in Las Vegas. Discovery has been a perennial problem for game developers making games for app stores that have millions of apps available on them. But it’s also an interesting recognition that Samsung wants to court gamers as a key market, now that gaming has soared into the mainstream.

Powered by Samsung’s Tizen software, the Samsung Gaming Hub is a new game streaming discovery platform that bridges hardware and software to provide games on select 2022 TV models coming from Samsung.

“Our Samsung Smart TVs provide the ultimate entertainment destination for everyone across generations, interests, and viewing preferences,” said Won-Jin Lee, corporate president at Samsung Electronics. “We know that gaming continues to increase in popularity for our customers and we have bridged the gap between our Smart TV leadership and advanced gaming software to create an easier way for people to enjoy the games they love, faster. We developed the Samsung Gaming Hub with our incredible content partners to benefit all gamers, and we plan to continue our collaboration to grow the ecosystem.”

As a game streaming discovery platform, the Samsung Gaming Hub was created to support the gaming ecosystem and builds on the company’s legacy of hardware and software for better gaming experiences.

Samsung Gaming Hub will let players to jump into the games faster through game streaming services like Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik, with more to follow.

“We are excited to kickstart Utomik’s venture into cloud gaming with a great partnership with Samsung,” said Doki Tops, CEO of Utomik, in a statement. “It starts Utomik’s journey into hybrid gaming, allowing gamers to play games on any device and transition seamlessly to other devices, using both our smart download technology or cloud gaming technology depending on device and context.”

Players will be able to instantly play games, as those games are hosted on cloud gaming services (hosted on web-connected datacenters) and stream to any device. They can also easily discover and access games on those services.

The hub also gives players easy access to YouTube gaming so they can follow their favorite streamers. The players can also bring their own controllers, pairing a favorite game controller with the Samsung Gaming Hub for a seamless experience.

Samsung wants players to explore, search, and buy new games within the Samsung Gaming Hub. Samsung thinks it will be a good match for its TVs that it is targeting at gamers. And it will promise console-like game performance without a game console.