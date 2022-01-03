Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Sony today announced January’s PlayStation Now games for subscribers. It’s offering six games, including Mortal Kombat 11 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. All six games will be available to play starting on January 4.

For those who don’t know, PS Now is Sony’s version of Xbox Game Pass. Subscribers have their pick of a library of PlayStation games to play on both console and PC. Sony regularly adds new games to the service every month. Usually about three to four games are added per month, so January is special with six games. Perhaps Sony is hoping to attract all of those looking to spend their Christmas money or gifted subscriptions.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the biggest game to be added to the service this month. Sony doesn’t say whether this release will include any of the Kombat Packs released after launch or the Aftermath expansion. I’m not actually sure who hasn’t played this game yet, since Netherrealm has boasted of 12 million copies sold.

The second-biggest game, at least in terms of recognizability, is Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age. It’s the sixth game in the series to be added to the service, following Final Fantasies VII, VIII Remastered, IX, X, and X-2.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

The other games coming to PS Now are space sim Kerbal Space Program, time-bending platformer Super Time Force Ultra, open-world zombie game Unturned, and co-op roguelike Fury Unleashed.

In case you missed it, Sony announced its PlayStation Plus games for January last week. It’s offering Persona 5: Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic to subscribers of its other service. Unlike PS Now, PS Plus games have time limit on how long you can add them to your library.