Amazon today announced which games it’s offering for Prime Gaming subscribers in January. Hopefully it’s setting the tone for the year, because it’s giving a good haul. Prime Gaming subscribers get Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and World War Z: Aftermath.

The biggest game on the slate is Jedi: Fallen Order, which follows the story of a lapsed Jedi Padawan in the years following Order 66. Whether you’re a Star Wars fan or not, it’s an enjoyable adventure that blends Metroidvania-style design and Soulslike environments with fun lightsaber combat.

Unlike other subscription services, Prime Gaming does not offer all of its games on its own platform. Users redeem some of the games from other game stores via codes provided upon claiming. For example, Jedi: Fallen Order is available through Origin. The other AAA games to claim are World War Z: Aftermath, the co-op zombie shooter; and Total War: Warhammer, the fantasy strategy title. Both are available on the Epic Games Store.

Players can claim and download the rest of the games onto PC via the Amazon Games app. One of the first one the list is Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered. I will not blame anyone who doesn’t want to support Quantic Dream — which is currently in the center of controversy for its allegedly toxic culture and bad behavior on the part of its higher-ups. If you don’t want to play one of their games, then you have plenty of others to choose from. A fun alternative is Two-Point Hospital, a silly-but-challenging hospital management sim.

Other games include racing sim WRC 7, naval RPG Abandon Ship, adventure game In Other Waters, and the non-VR version of sandbox game Paper Beast.