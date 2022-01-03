Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The results are in, and the winners of the 2021 Steam Awards have been announced. After a lengthy round of voting over the course of the Steam Winter Sale by the community the winners have been decided. One thing to note with the Steam Awards is that a game doesn’t have to have actually been released in 2021 to have been nominated. But before the list of awards, here’s a few interesting facts about the awards.

This is only the second year since the awards began in 2016 that a Rockstar Games game hasn’t featured. Red Dead Redemption 2 won two awards in 2020, and Grand Theft Auto V won awards in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

The actual Game of the Year category was absent until 2018, and none of the four winners share a genre.

Despite four nominations over the years since 2016 this is the first year that Terraria has won a category.

And finally a personal factoid: Of the games included in the Game of the Year category the only two I’ve put any time into are Valheim and Cyberpunk 2077. I have 4.5 hours in Valheim.

I’ve clocked 108 hours in Cyberpunk 2077. I beat that game three or four times in a row at launch.

With all that said, here are your winners and their respective categories.

The 2021 Steam Awards

VR Game of the Year: Cooking Simulator VR (Released on July 29, 2021)

Labor of Love: Terraria ( Released on May 16, 2011)

Better With Friends: It Takes Two (Released on March 26, 2021)

Outstanding Visual Style: Forza Horizon 5 (Released on November 9, 2021)

Most Innovative Gameplay: Deathloop (Released on September 14, 2021)

Best Game You Suck At: Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (Released on March 13, 2020)

Best Soundtrack: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Released on October 26, 2021)

Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (Released on December 9, 2020)

Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 22 (Released on November 22, 2021)

Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village (Released on May 7, 2021)