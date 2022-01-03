Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
The results are in, and the winners of the 2021 Steam Awards have been announced. After a lengthy round of voting over the course of the Steam Winter Sale by the community the winners have been decided. One thing to note with the Steam Awards is that a game doesn’t have to have actually been released in 2021 to have been nominated. But before the list of awards, here’s a few interesting facts about the awards.
This is only the second year since the awards began in 2016 that a Rockstar Games game hasn’t featured. Red Dead Redemption 2 won two awards in 2020, and Grand Theft Auto V won awards in 2016, 2018, and 2019.
The actual Game of the Year category was absent until 2018, and none of the four winners share a genre.
Despite four nominations over the years since 2016 this is the first year that Terraria has won a category.
Event
The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2
January 25 – 27, 2022
And finally a personal factoid: Of the games included in the Game of the Year category the only two I’ve put any time into are Valheim and Cyberpunk 2077. I have 4.5 hours in Valheim.
I’ve clocked 108 hours in Cyberpunk 2077. I beat that game three or four times in a row at launch.
With all that said, here are your winners and their respective categories.
The 2021 Steam Awards
VR Game of the Year: Cooking Simulator VR (Released on July 29, 2021)
Labor of Love: Terraria ( Released on May 16, 2011)
Better With Friends: It Takes Two (Released on March 26, 2021)
Outstanding Visual Style: Forza Horizon 5 (Released on November 9, 2021)
Most Innovative Gameplay: Deathloop (Released on September 14, 2021)
Best Game You Suck At: Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition (Released on March 13, 2020)
Best Soundtrack: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Released on October 26, 2021)
Outstanding Story-Rich Game: Cyberpunk 2077 (Released on December 9, 2020)
Sit Back and Relax: Farming Simulator 22 (Released on November 22, 2021)
Game of the Year: Resident Evil Village (Released on May 7, 2021)
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties