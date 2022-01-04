Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

It's that time of year again! The time of year where strange men bring you colorful gifts. Where the lights are bright and beautiful and the sounds of merrymaking come from all sides. Christmas?! Nah, I'm talking about CES 2022 in Las Vegas!

From all-in-one consumer PCs to cutting-edge laptops, Acer announced its new products and updated models, focusing mostly on gaming.

Monitors

Bringing their monitor game to the next level, Acer announced earlier today at CES the release of three new models — X32, X32 FP, and CG48. The X32 and X32 FP, two new high-end, 32-inch gaming monitors are aimed at the hardcore gaming market with high refresh rates and featuring G-sync for the X32 and FreeSync for the X32 FP. The CG48 is a larger, TV-replacement-sized, 48-inch gaming monitor built for PC and consoles.

Monitor specs:

The Predator X32 gaming monitor features Nvidia G-sync Ultimate, Nvidia Reflex, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certification, 576-zone miniLED local dimming and a 160Hz refresh rate.

The Predator X32 FP gaming monitor comes with an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K gaming on PCs and consoles, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, 576-zone miniLED local dimming, a 165Hz refresh rate and a USB Type-C port with 90W power delivery.

Big enough to be a TV replacement, the Predator CG48 gaming monitor offers gamers 48 inches of 4K, even at refresh rates of 138Hz, while HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 mean players can enjoy a fantastic gaming experience even on consoles.

Gaming Desktops

The theme of the latest desktop models from Acer is “fast.” Both new desktops feature high-speed ethernet, storage, RAM, and 3000 series Nvidia graphics cards. On top of all that, they’re pretty slick looking as well.

Gaming desktop specs:

The new Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop sports a bold new chassis with darkened glass, metal and mesh that encapsulates up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with the latest Intel H670 chipset, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and 64GB of 4,000 MHz DDR5 memory for hardcore gamers.

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop also boasts a striking new chassis design and is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel’s B660 chipset, up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM to support gamers desiring epic gameplay.

Gaming Laptops

Gaming laptops are a big focus for Acer in 2022.

“Our most popular gaming laptops have been updated with the latest silicon announced at CES,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “Combine that with state-of-the-art cooling technology and high-refresh-rate displays and you get exciting laptops that even the most demanding of players will love.”

“With a new performance hybrid architecture in addition to I/O, memory and connectivity support, 12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors deliver the blazing fast performance and platform capabilities that today’s gamers demand,” said Jerry Tsao, vice president of enthusiast laptops at Intel, in a statement. “The new Acer lineup of gaming notebooks with 12th Gen Intel Core feature incredible designs that gamers of all levels will be excited to play on.”

Gaming laptop specs:

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-52s) is a “special edition” laptop ideal for gaming, school and work with its thin all-metal design and clean aesthetics. It offers up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU, and a 16-inch PolarBlack WQXGA (2560×1600) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, Nvidia G-sync and more.

The Predator Helios 300 is a powerful gaming laptop equipped with a host of top-tier hardware: Up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU or Nvidia GeForce RT 3070 Ti Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-4800 MHz memory and a terabyte of PCIe Gen4 SSD RAID 0 storage. This hardware muscle powers a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The redesigned Nitro 5 laptops let gamers play high-end games at affordable prices. Gamers can choose configurations featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and a 15.6 inch QHD 165Hz panel with a 3ms response time, supporting AMD FreeSync technology. There are also 17.3-inch models available.

Consumer Laptop and All-in-one PC

Closing out the announcements for this CES, Acer shifts to a few consumer-aimed models of workstations and laptops. The Swift X is a smaller laptop that still features a pretty serious GPU in the 3050 Ti. The C27 and C24 are touch-enabled, all-in-one desktops that are designed for form-factor and reliability in the office.

Consumer Laptop specs:

The ultra-portable Swift X (SFX14-51G) 14-inch laptop packs up to a 12th Gen Intel Core processor with up to 12 cores and the option of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU or integrated graphics into its 0.7-inch (17.9 mm) thin aluminum chassis. The Swift X (SFX16-52G) 16-inch laptop features 12th Gen Intel Core processors with up to 12 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and discrete Intel Arc graphics. Both new Swift X models feature a 16:10 aspect-ratio IPS screen with a 2240×1400 resolution, 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness and narrow bezels, allowing for a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio on the 14-inch and 92% on the 16-inch. Advanced cooling features help maintain peak performance.

All-in-one specs:

The slim and powerful 27-inch Aspire C27 and 24-inch Aspire C24 all-in-one PCs feature FHD touch displays and have been refreshed with Windows 11 and up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU and 64GB of DDR RAM, plus a 1TB SSD and 2TB HDD. Video calling has never been more important, and the Aspire C27 fulfills this need with a 5.0MP webcam and two stereo microphones for high-quality video conferencing.