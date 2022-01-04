Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Advanced Micro Devices took the stage at CES 2022 to introduce new AMD Radeon graphics chips for both laptops and desktops.

Santa Clara, California-based AMD unveiled the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics family, with the addition of the AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT, Radeon RX 6650M XT, Radeon RX 6650M, Radeon RX 6500M, and Radeon RX 6300M mobile graphics chips.

AMD also announced the new AMD Radeon RX 6000S mobile graphics lineup – the AMD Radeon RX 6800S, Radeon RX 6700S, and Radeon RX 6600S – optimized to bring power-efficient, high-performance gaming to thin-and-light laptops that are the fastest-growing segment in the gaming laptop market.

And for desktop PCs, AMD announced the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards, designed to make incredible 1080p gaming experiences for popular triple-A and esports titles accessible to more gamers.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

All of the new AMD Radeon graphics solutions leverage the AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture and offer high-bandwidth, low-latency AMD Infinity Cache memory technology and high-speed GDDR6 memory. They also support Microsoft Windows 11 and Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) upscaling technology, and other advanced features for gamers.

Image Credit: AMD

In addition, AMD introduced several technologies, as well as the upcoming version of the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition application. Expected to be available in Q1 2022, the software release will feature AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based upscaling technology that will improve high-quality visuals in thousands of games.

“More developers are taking advantage of new and exciting features to create incredible life-like visuals, requiring new levels of graphics horsepower,” said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president of the graphics business unit at AMD, in a statement. “It’s our goal to ensure as many gamers as possible enjoy these games as developers intended. We’re excited to introduce a new arsenal of graphics products and technologies so anyone can enjoy today’s stunning games as they’re meant to be experienced, whether on the desktop or on the go.”

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and RX 6400 graphics cards

Image Credit: AMD

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card delivers up to 35% faster gaming performance on average in 1080p resolution with high settings compared to its competitor, AMD said, while the AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card is designed to offer 1080p gaming.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M and RX 6000S mobile graphics

Image Credit: AMD

The new AMD Radeon mobile graphics lineup is designed for high-performance gaming on the go. At the top of the AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series product stack is the new AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, delivering epic 1440p gaming performance for premium laptops.

The fastest AMD GPU for extreme gaming laptops, it offers 7% faster gaming performance on average than the previous top-of-the-line AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics processing unit, AMD said.

AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics offer an ideal blend of performance and efficiency for slim form factors, enabling gaming laptop designs that can weigh less than 4.5 pounds and can be up to 20 % thinner than existing devices.

The high-end AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU at 100 watts offers thin-and-light 1080p gaming by delivering up to 100 frames per second (FPS) in select titles with max settings and is projected to offer 10% higher performance on average across select titles at 1080p than the competition.

AMD’s next Adrenalin software will be available in Q1 2022, and it includes AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), a new driver-based spatial upscaling technology. Built on the same algorithm as AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, RSR reaches new levels of performance with near-native resolution gaming experiences in any game that runs in exclusive full-screen mode on AMD RDNA-based and newer graphics.

Availability

Image Credit: AMD

The Alienware m17 R5, an AMD Advantage laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 6980HX APU and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU, is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022. Other laptops with new AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series mobile graphics are expected to be available beginning in the first quarter.

Laptops with AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series mobile graphics are expected to be available beginning in Q1 2022, including the ROG Zephyrus G14, the first 14-inch AMD Advantage laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS APU and up to an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD board partners including ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX, and Yeston at global etailers/retailers beginning January 19, 2022.

The graphics card will cost $200. It is also expected to be available in pre-built systems from computer makers and system integrators beginning in Q1 2022. Pre-built systems with AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards are expected to be available beginning in the first half of 2022.