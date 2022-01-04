Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Dell announced it’s workshopping two new kinds of software, and some actual hardware releases both itself and through its Alienware brand. The ideas and announcements are part of CES 2022.

The Concepts

The first of these forward looking ideas is called Concept Nyx. The first half of Dell’s idea is an in-home streaming setup that streams over the local area network. By having the game streamed in the home the hope is to reduce latency and increase bandwidth and responsiveness.

The second half of the idea is where things get interesting. Concept Nyx’s goal is to be able to run and stream up to four different games simultaneously. It envisions a house full of gamers, being able to stream different games all at the same time, from the same point of origin. It goes a step further and suggests the ability to swap streams between devices to allow other players to take over.

The second idea is Concept Polaris, a hypothetical update to the Alienware Graphics Amplifier. The original device launched in 2014, and one of the issues with it was that it was rather bulky.

Concept Polaris aims to slim down with soft, rounded edges and improved cable routing while still holding to the Alienware style. The device can be oriented either horizontally or vertically to better fit in with a variety of desk shapes and spaces. It also removes the built-in power supply, aiming to use either two 330w or 425w AC adapters.

It’s designed to fit off the shelf GPUs up to 16 inches in length, and once inserted are liquid cooled. The entire thing is cooled with a mix of 240mm Cryo-Tech liquid cooling and Alienware’s Element 31.

The upgraded eGPU is meant to come standard with Thunderbolt 3, 4, and USB-4 for use with a wider range of laptops. It is also conceptualized with USB-A, USB-C, and 2.5Gb ethernet ports.

Of course, this isn’t a purchasable piece of hardware, yet. Everything described is subject to change, or the entire device might get shelved for something entirely new.

Both Dell and Alienware have a showcase of new hardware at CES ranging from laptops, to monitors, to peripherals.

Laptops

The Alienware x14 is an ultrathin laptop with a gaming focus. It features either an Intel Core i7-12700H or an Intel Core 17-12900H processor. For memory it comes with up to 32GB Dual-Channel LP-DDR5 5200MHz. Customers can also choose between three GPU options: an Nvidia GeForce 3050 4GB, an Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti 4GB, or an Nvidia GeForce 3060 6GB. The x14 also has a 14.0 inch, 144Hz 7ms FHD display.

Above the x14 sit the Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 laptops. Both of these sport the same choice in processor as the x14. The big difference between these and the x14 is that both of these are restricted to the higher end choices that the x14 offers, such as the Nvidia GeForce 3060 6GB GPU.

The x15 R2 and x17 R2 offer bigger display options over the x14, though. The x15 R2 has a choice between 15.6 inch displays. Customers can choose either a FHD 165Hz 3ms display, a FHD 360Hz 1ms display, or a QHD 240Hz 2ms display. The x17 R2 offers three choices of its own. The display choices are all 17.3 inches. Either a FHD 165Hz 3ms display, a 360Hz 1ms display, or a UHD 120Hz 4ms display.

Alienware is also showing the Alienware m17 R5 gaming laptop at CES. It features a huge range of options. Options of processor are between the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H chip, the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX chip, and the AMD Ryzen 9 6980 HX chip. For screens the choice is similar to the x17, with options including a FHD 165Hz 3ms display, a 360Hz 1ms display, or a UHD 120Hz 3ms display.

The m17 R5 can run an Nvidia GeForce 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, an Nvidia GeForce 3060 6GB GPU, an AMD Radeon RX 6700M 10GB card, or an AMD Radeon RX 6850 XT 12GB card. The laptop also offers up to 64GB of Dual-Channel DDR5 memory.

Monitors

Dell’s Ultrasharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor is an all-in-one solution for working from home. The 31.5 inch monitor features a 4K, 60 Hertz screen, echo-cancelling microphones, two 14W speakers, and a built-in 4K HDR Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor. It isn’t the best choice specifically for gaming, but as a second monitor it could be great for streaming.

Alienware’s gaming focused monitor is the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. The 34.18 inch monitor sports Quantum Dot OLED technology featuring a max resolution of 3440 x 1400 with a 175Hz refresh rate. The cherry on top is a 0.1ms Gray to Gray response time.

Peripherals

Alienware also has a new pair of headphones and a new mouse on the way in February. Both peripherals offer a huge battery life and fast-charging capabilities.

The Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset has up to 30 hours of battery life when connected over 2.4Ghz wireless. That jumps to 55 hours when utilizing a Bluetooth connection. The headset features Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound technology, as well as Active Noise Cancelling technology.

Alienware’s Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse utilizes the same 2.4Ghz wireless and Bluetooth connection options. When using the wireless connection the Tri-Mode mouse boasts up to 140 hours of battery life, or up to 420 hours over Bluetooth. The mouse has 26,000 DPI and tracking of up to 650 dots-per-inch.

Both of the Tri-Mode peripherals can also connect via USB-C, for the gamer who doesn’t want to risk their battery running out in the middle of a match.