In 2020, the gaming industry hit unprecedented highs. Revenues surged for gaming-related businesses, and are now on track to surpass $200 billion by 2024. Mobile gaming, the fastest growing segment, will clear $120 billion alone. To take advantage of the surge in growth and new monetization opportunities, it’s key to understand the changes and trends that will impact the industry in 2022.

That’s where the 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit comes in.

Hosted digitally on January 25, 2022, the Summit is bringing together leaders throughout the gaming industry to dig deep into the most pressing issues facing developers and publishers, in the areas of: digital advertising and privacy changes, evolutions in cloud gaming, the growth of triple-A mobile, innovations in game app monetization, and more.

The event kicks off with two crucial keynotes.

For the first, Rick Kelley, VP of Global Gaming Sales at Meta, will be joined onstage by Dean Takahashi, GamesBeat’s lead writer. Attendees will get a first look at not-yet-released proprietary data on global gaming trends, and the changes that will impact 2022. They’ll talk about what they’ve learned about gaming behavior and trends from the platform’s 900+ million gamers, and reveal what Facebook Gaming is focused on for 2022. Finally, they’ll talk about the company’s move to Meta, and the Metaverse, and how that’s going to affect how the company is thinking about gaming, short- and long-term. Don’t miss the conversation, beginning at 8:45 a.m. PT on January 25.

In the second keynote, Takahashi will talk to Chris DeWolfe, CEO of Jam City. They’ll dive into what the future of gaming might hold for companies like Jam City. Tune in for a look at the evolution of mobile gaming from pay-to-play, through free-to-play, and now play-to-earn, or blockchain games, which are shaking up the industry for good. In fact, almost 70% of respondents in the annual report by the Blockchain Game Alliance said that play-to-earn has been the biggest driver behind industry growth. Join the virtual event at 9:05 a.m. PT, on January 25, to learn more about play-to-earn, and the trends that are shaping mobile gaming from the leaders in the industry.

On days two and three, you’ll be rocketing Into The Metaverse. Key speakers include David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox; Manual Bronstein, chief product officer of Roblox; Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of Entertainment Software Association; Matthew Ball, CEO of Epyllion; and Jace Hall, founder and chief creative officer at HiDef.

Thanks to the support of both Facebook and VB Lab, this fully virtual event, available online via VentureBeat’s best-in-class digital platform, will be free to those who have registered. Pre-registered industry executives will also have access to Q&A rooms, networking lounges, 1:1 meetings, and more.

Sign up today to reserve your spot!

And for a full list of topics, speakers, and more, please visit our event site here.