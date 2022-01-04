Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Ghost of Tsushima is one of Sony’s biggest new properties. It was a global smash hit on PlayStation 4, and it got a boost when Sony released a Director’s Cut version that also included updates for PlayStation 5. During a presentation as part of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Sony confirmed that the game has sold more than 8 million copies in total.

The company confirmed that number as part of a segment about its upcoming PlayStation Studios film and television projects. Sony plans to turn Ghost of Tsushima into a movie to capitalize on the success of the game.

Ghost of Tsushima’s success is huge for a new IP even from one of the biggest publishers in the world. Splatoon, a new Nintendo property that launched for the Wii U in 2015, sold 5 million copies. Its sequel went on to sell nearly 13 million copies on the much more popular Switch. Sony can likely expect a similar jump in sales from Ghost 1 to Ghost of Tsushima 2 — especially if it launches in the first few years of the red-hot PlayStation 5.

As part of its CES presentation, Sony also confirmed it is making a show based on its Twisted Metal car-combat games. And it showed off a new trailer for the upcoming Uncharted film — and it brought on Naughty Dog director Neil Druckman to speak about the close relationship between Sony game studios and film studios.

Sony is promising even more synergy between its entertainment divisions in the future. I’m sure that means we are mere months away from getting a Jumping Flash TV show.