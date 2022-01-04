Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Intel aims to disrupt the duopoly of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices with its own Arc standalone graphics chips launching today.

Intel has long wanted to move into the discrete graphics chip market, going beyond the rudimentary graphics that it has supplied in its PC chipsets for years. Code-named Alchemist, the chip was previously known as DG2, and it is coming soon in both desktops and laptops from more than 50 computer manufacturers. The products are expected to be available in the first quarter.

Taiwan-based TSMC is set to manufacture the chip, using its TSMC N6 process technology. Alchemist is based on he Intel Xe graphics processing unit (GPU) architecture, and it supports advanced features like hardware-based ray tracing, XeSS (using AI for supersampling), and DirectX 12 Ultimate.

Intel Arc is the brand for Intel’s upcoming consumer high-performance graphics product. Intel said it delivers a new choice for the industry, including many all-Intel discrete graphics platforms.

Intel Arc graphics PCs are coming from Acer, Asus, Clevo, Dell, Gigabyte, Haier, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, MSI, and NEC.

Support for Intel’s graphics is being integrated into many game titles across a range of publishers, including exclusive integration into Kojima Production’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which also includes core optimizations for 12th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel said.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on

PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how

Intel’s new X e SS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut,” said Neil Rally, president of 505 Games, in a statement.

Studios committed to supporting the XeSS technology include 505 Games, Codemasters, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IOI, Illfonic, Kojima Productions, Massive Work Studio, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft, and Wonder People.

Intel Deep Link technology uses the platform to further accelerate a range of key workloads when matched with a compatible Intel Core processor. It leverages multiple processing engines, a common software framework, and Intel platform expertise.

DaVinci Resolve by Blackmagic Design will support Deep Link Hyper Encode, which uses integrated and discrete graphics processors together to accelerate creation by simultaneously encoding the same video stream.

“We are excited to now optimize DaVinci Resolve for the latest Intel Arc graphics and next-generation

Quick Sync video technology,” said Rohit Gupta, director of DaVinci Software Engineering, in a statement.

It isn’t just for playing games, said Dan Rogers, director of marketing and product management at Intel, said in an interview with GamesBeat.

“There are many content creation workflows that are bounded by everything, whether it’s faster memory, a faster (connection) between the CPU and the GPU, more GPU bandwidth, and more,” Rogers said. “We think we’re going to have a really big impact.”