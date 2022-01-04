Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Nvidia is spreading out its RTX technology wider with the unveiling of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti, and 3090 Ti graphics cards.

The 3080 Ti is aimed at laptops, while the 3050 is aimed at desktops. Details are scarce for the 3090 Ti but you can expect it will fill out Nvidia’s high-end graphics.

Nvidia made the announcement in a virtual event at the CES 2022 tech trade show in Las Vegas. The company said that more than 160 gaming and Nvidia Studio laptops are being unveiled at the show.

The company also announced new RTX-accelerated games, and the expansion of both GeForce Now cloud gaming and the launch of a free version of Nvidia Omniverse for creators and artists.

“GeForce RTX is transforming gaming and opening up vast digital worlds. Today’s announcements further establish GeForce as the ultimate platform for gamers and creators,” said Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of consumer products at Nvidia, in a press briefing. “And GeForce Now continues to grow as our platform for reaching billions of gamers.”

Fisher said that gaming laptops are getting thinner and cheaper than ever with the launch of the new power-efficient graphics chips.

Based on the latest generation of CPUs, these laptops offer a wide range of form factors, such as dual screens, easels, convertibles, and 14-inch screens, many sporting G-Syn and 1440p displays.

Nvidia’s launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to

laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of GDDR6 memory, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop Nvidia Titan RTX. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti laptops start at $2,500.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 Super laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. RTX 3070 Ti laptops start at $1,500.

Laptops powered by both of these new GPUs will be available beginning February 1, 2022.

The RTX 3090 Ti will pack 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21 Gbit/s, the fastest memory ever. The GPU will operate at 40 teraflops for shaders, 78 teraflops for ray tracing, and 320 teraflops for AI computing. More details will be coming later this month.

Nvidia also introduced the fourth generation of Max-Q technologies, which optimize the number of cores dedicated to certain tasks in an effort to preserve battery life or ramp up performance as needed.

The tech giant is further expanding its Studio platform of hardware, software, and exclusive applications

that helps creators get from concept to completion faster. This includes a major update to Nvidia Canvas, a painting application that uses AI to generate landscape images from simple brush strokes.

Built from Nvidia’s GauGAN2 research, the app produces images that are four times higher resolution than in the past, with five additional elements like flowers and bushes. The new Canvas app is free to download.

The Studio platform also includes a wide range of Nvidia Studio laptops, with designs from Asus, MSI, and Razer, powered by the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti laptop graphics processing units (GPUs). With the latest RTX GPUs, these laptops are on average seven times faster for 3D rendering than the latest Apple MacBook Pro 16.

These laptops support more than 200 creative applications, as well as RTX-accelerated ray tracing, AI and Nvidia’s high-performance video processor, making them ideal for creators.

The GeForce RTX 3050 balances performance and efficiency, and its mission is to play the latest ray-traced games at over 60 frames per second while still being affordable and accessible.

With 75% of gamers still playing on older GTX GPUs, the 3050, which also includes second-generation RT cores as well as third-generation Tensor cores for DLSS and AI, is a way for those players to upgrade.

The RTX 3050, which comes with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, starts at just $250 and will be

available on Jan. 27 from Nvidia’s partners.

New RTX titles

Nvidia also said 10 new games will use RTX technology, including GPU-accelerated ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, and Nvidia Reflex (anti-lag) gaming technologies. The new titles include The Day Before, Escape from Tarkov, and the highly anticipated Ubisoft title Rainbow Six Extraction.

Nvidia also announced seven new integrations of Nvidia Reflex, its low-latency gaming platform, which better connects the player to the game. The new Reflex games include iRacing, an online racing simulator, Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Extraction, and Sony’s action-adventure game God of War.

1440p monitors for esports

While esports events have been hit hard by the pandemic, online esports is still growing. And the demand for esports displays has been doubling each year.

Older 1080p displays have ruled esports for over a decade — as the lower resolution has enabled higher frame rates and faster refresh rates in esports games. But today’s top GeForce RTX GPUs render esports games well above 360 frames per second at 1440p, the industry is primed for a change.

Nvidia’s own research found that 1440p 27-inch displays can improve aiming by up to 3% over traditional 1080 24-inch displays when aiming at small targets. For competitive games where every millisecond counts, 3% can make the difference between victory and defeat, Fisher said.

Nvidia announced four new displays in the 1440p esports category. The Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQN features a 360Hz refresh rate. The AOC AG274QGM – AGON PRO Mini LED, MSI MEG 271Q Mini LED, and ViewSonic XG272G-2K Mini LED all feature mini-LED with 300Hz refresh rates.

Fisher said that 20 million GeForce gamers compete with Reflex each month. As the popularity of the Reflex platform grows, so does the Reflex hardware ecosystem. Nvidia announced five new Reflex monitors and six new Reflex mice.

There are now over 50 Reflex mice and monitors from 16 partners — all utilizing the Reflex Latency Analyzer, which allows gamers to easily measure system latency with a single click of the mouse.

GeForce Now

Lastly, Nvidia talked about GeForce Now, its cloud gaming platform. The company said there are more than 1,100 games on GeForce Now. GeForce has now grown to 15 million subscribers.

Nvidia also extended its partnership with Electronic Arts, adding Battlefield 4 and Battlefield V to GeForce Now, streaming today.

And Nvidia announced a partnership with Samsung to integrate GeForce Now in its smart TVs, starting in the second quarter of this year. This follows last month’s beta release of the GeForce Now app for LG 2021 WebOS smart TVs. And GeForce Now will bring PC games to mobile devices in a partnership with AT&T on 5G technology. Starting in January, AT&T customers with a 5G device on a 5G unlimited plan, or qualifying unlimited plan, can get a six-month GeForce Now Priority membership at no charge.