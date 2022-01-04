Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Sony announced at its CES 2022 press conference that it was releasing a new game in the Horizon universe. Specifically, it’s making a new Horizon game for its next-generation PlayStation VR 2, called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.

Guerrilla Games studio director Jan-Bart Van Beek revealed the teaser trailer, saying that the team is hard at work on Horizon Forbidden West, which is due out on February 18. However, he added that Forbidden West isn’t the only Horizon game the studio is making. Guerrilla and Firesprite developed the game specifically for PSVR 2.

The teaser trailer shows the main character on a boat with two other characters. They’re unfortunate enough to pass under a tallneck, the gargantuan dinosaur-machines that among Horizon’s most iconic creatures. The beast admittedly looks more intimidating in the VR first-person view than it does while playing as Aloy. According to Sony’s blog post, the main character isn’t Aloy, and will, in fact, meet Aloy and other familiar faces in the game.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

We don’t yet have a release date for Call of the Mountain. However, this is likely the project for which Sony acquired VR studio Firesprite, which is developing the game alongside Guerrilla Games.