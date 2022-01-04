Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Mission Control, a community-building platform, today announced a partnership with Comcast’s Xfinity on City Series. The companies will hold a series of esports competitions in cities in the northeast United States, with various prizes.

Gamers who participate in the competition will play Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. The competitions last for three months (one month for each game), with four regular-season games and a finale of playoffs. The winners of the Fortnite and Rocket League competitions get PlayStation 5s as prizes. Smash Bros gamers will get Switch OLEDs. They’ll also receive custom controllers.

Mission Control is holding the competitions in Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Washington D.C. They’ve invited gamers of all ages and skill levels, who can follow their own progress on the Mission Control app. Austin Smith, Mission Control CEO, said in a statement, “Recreational gaming should be about community. Similar to a summer softball or intramural volleyball league, we’re committed to helping brands create communities where gamers could connect in an engaging way while competing in their favorite games alongside friends.”

The point of the competition is apparently to promote Xfinity to multiplayer gamers. Megan Wallace, VP of Comcast Northeast’s marketing, said in a statement, “Today’s gamers require the speed, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection that Xfinity is uniquely suited to offer, including faster-than-Gig speeds over WiFi. We’re thrilled to welcome gamers as they put their skills to the test and can’t wait to celebrate each city’s best.”

The first game in the competition is Fortnite, and the first tournament begins this week. Gamers can sign up to participate on Mission Control’s website.