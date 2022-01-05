Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The company iiRcade is one of thousands of vendors at CES this year. The iiRcade team made their debut at CES 2020 with their take on a home arcade console. The machine is designed to function as both a bartop unit and as a full sized cabinet.

The arcade machine itself is a bartop sporting a 19” LCD display with 100W stereo speakers. For internals it has a 1.8GHz Hexa-Core processor, an 800MHz Max Quad-Core GPU, 4GB Dual-Channel LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB of storage.

It’s a robust little arcade engine.

This year iiRcade is debuting a new console design featuring a light-up marquee along with a taller 64” frame. The new design shows off a curved top panel and a new speaker grill configuration to better emulate actual arcades.

Though the internal components are remaining unchanged, iiRcade is partnering with Harman/ JBL. This new partnership will let iiRcade to incorporate Sound by JBL into the speaker system of their Premium iiRcade Arcade Console. This marks the first time Sound by JBL has been used in a home arcade gaming device.

The final part of iiRcade’s announcement is an upcoming line of premium editions slated to release in 2022. The first of these is a gorgeous Dead Cells Edition, which will be available in Spring 2022 on the iiRcade website.