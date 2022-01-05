Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Ubisoft today announced that its subscription service, Ubisoft+, will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the near future. In addition, Ubisoft is launching its latest co-op shooter, Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass.

Extraction, which launches on January 20, is a three-player PvE co-op title in which players fight an alien menace. According to Ubisoft, it’ll be a day one launch, and Game Pass subscribers can play it on both PC and Xbox. Its predecessor, Rainbow Six Siege, will be available to PC Game Pass subscribers on the same day.

Chris Early, Ubisoft’s SVP of strategic partnerships and business development, said in a statement, “By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players. Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.” Ubisoft has not announced when Ubisoft+ will be coming to Game Pass.

Ubisoft launched Ubisoft+, originally called Uplay+, in 2019. It gives subscribers access to over 100 Ubisoft games for about $15 to $18 a month. Potential subscribers can either access it via the Uplay PC platform, Amazon Luna, or Google Stadia. Ubisoft integrated the service with both streaming services last year. Ubisoft+ will join EA Play, another game publisher’s subscription service bundled with Game Pass.

As my colleague Jeff Grubb has said, Xbox has billions of dollars specifically for acquiring content for Game Pass. Extraction and Ubisoft+ are both part of those acquisitions. The game is still set to launch on PS5 and PS4 alongside Xbox consoles.