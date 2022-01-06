Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The Oasis Consortium, a nonprofit devoted to making the internet safer, launched its principles for online user safety today.

Tiffany Xingyu Wang, president of Oasis, created the organization to gather thought leaders across social media, gaming, and dating to accelerate the development of an “ethical internet.” The group has unveiled its operating principles, dubbed User Safety Standards for our Digital Future. (Wang will be a speaker at our GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 online event on January 26-27).

On the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, The group focused on existential threats and wants to put safety guardrails at the core of online communication. This will be more important as industries shift toward Web 3 (the decentralized internet) and the metaverse, the group said.

The Standards are the first output of the think tank, launched in August to establish and popularize a new digital sustainability model for business in a Web 3 world. The consortium members include Riot Games, Pandora, The Meet Group, and others.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

They worked in concert to create the best practices, and the work involved hundreds of conversations over months with professionals across gaming, dating, and social apps.

Image Credit: Oasis Consortium

The group suggests that companies conduct an internal user safety assessment to measure performance and identify ways to improve. It also said companies will be able to earn a certification for Oasis Digital

Sustainability in User Safety.

Companies should recognize that user safety should be a company-wide initiative and should have an executive-level champion and have accountability for both vision and execution. It should be reflected in product design and company workflows, and it should have a budget.

“User safety is a challenge that continues to evolve, along with user behaviors, world events, and technical capabilities,” the group said.

Oasis also said companies should develop a living roadmap to continue

iteration and improvement, and they should plan for user safety proactively, not reactively.

Policies should be based on representation, learning, and wellness. The team that develops policies and enforcement must be diverse in every dimension, especially social background, the group said.

It noted that moderators and other employees are exposed to the worst of humanity under strict productivity goals. Companies should provide resources and design programs to protect and improve the wellness of your team.

Companies should also be aware of both local and international regulations that require companies to understand, record, and report what they’re doing on user safety. To help, companies will often need to seek outside opinions or partners on trust and safety. That helps with accountability.