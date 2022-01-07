Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Overwolf, the user-generated content creation and distribution platform, announced today it’s investing in Syn City. The “mafia metaverse” game has raised over $8 million in investments. The creators are also exploring integration with the Overwolf platform.

Syn City’s collaboration with Overwolf would potentially allow both content creators and the game’s publisher to monetize their UGC. The creators of the P2E game believe this content would contribute to the game’s economy.

Roy Liu, co-founder of Syn City, said in a statement, “Successful social platforms and metaverse projects must let creators generate content for friends, clients, and other ecosystem participants. As a result, metaverse gaming continues to gain momentum and evolve, with a strong focus on social networking. As a result, producers and creators of user-generated NFTs and content can forge their own experiences for the entire community to benefit from. We are thrilled to explore what UGC could look like in-game with Overwolf, the creators of the leading UGC as a service platform.”

Overwolf recently announced it’d raised $75 million to fund its platform. Uri Marchand spoke at our GamesBeat Summit Next event last November, saying, “In the beginning [UGC involved] hacking and trying to build mods based on reverse engineering games. Then the next phase was when IP holders and game developers released creation kits and allowed the community to build mods. … But now we’re at an inflection point through games like Roblox and Minecraft.”

Shahar Sorek, Overwolf’s CMO, also added, “Overwolf believes the future of games is in user-generated content (UGC) and part of that future lies with enabling creators to build services with and around NFTs. We are excited to invest in such an experienced team of game developers. SYN CITY’s commitment to UGC both in-game and on-chain by introducing a unique in-game governance feature called Mafia-as-a-DAO (MaaD) is a very exciting development in the P2E space.”