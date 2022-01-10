Hear from CIOs, CTOs, and other C-level and senior execs on data and AI strategies at the Future of Work Summit this January 12, 2022. Learn more

You’d think after all the decades we’ve spent devising ways to heat and power our homes that we’d have it down to a science by now. But the reality is that the overarching system for making sure your lights stay on and your thermostat stays locked at a comfortable temperature is brutally inefficient. And those inefficiencies come back to haunt homeowners in higher electricity rates.

In fact, the state of America’s dirty, outdated power grid costs those homeowners about $180 billion in wasted resources, not to mention their impact on our environment. Enginuity Power Systems is tackling that problem head-on with their innovative E|ONE, a Combined Heat and Power System (CHP) that serves as a home’s all-in-one device for virtually all of its heating and power needs.

To understand why the E|ONE is such a step forward, it’s important to know a thing or two about the system it’s trying to replace. Currently, old-school power plants that run on fossil fuel create most of the electricity that runs our homes and businesses.

Fossil fuels burn to power turbines generating that electricity, but one major by-product of that process is the generation of heat. Unfortunately, almost 70 percent of that heat goes completely unused, dissipating into the air while also sending up to 1 gigaton of CO2 emissions into our environment.

Enginuity built the E|ONE to address all that waste, creating an appliance that could supply a home’s heat and power without all that waste or environmental impact.

The E|ONE is about the size of a standard home hot water heater. Using the world’s first family of production-ready 4-stroke inwardly-opposed piston engines, it turns natural gas into energy via a system sporting more than 30 issued or pending patents for its ingenuity. Consuming limited fuel and producing lower emissions than a power plant, the E|ONE supplies enough electricity to run a home, and it can even provide an ample backup of emergency power should your neighborhood utility go offline.

Meanwhile, the heat generated by the E|ONE process isn’t lost. It’s instead channeled throughout the home, serving as a furnace to supply heat and a hot water heater to supply plenty of hot water for showering, clothes washing, and more. That on-site power and heat production can slash a home’s utility costs while consolidating a handful of needed appliances down to one compact, innovative device.

The efficiency of the E|ONE has already generated more than power: It’s generated a lot of fans and supporters. The unit not only earned Best Home Technology Product, Best Energy Efficiency Product, and Best In Show awards at the National Association of Home Builders’ 2020 show, it also got the attention of the U.S. Department of Defense, which signed a $4 million contract with Enginuity to develop and build a ruggedized derivative of the E|ONE for use by the U.S. Army.

Meanwhile, Enginuity seeks to increase its invention’s reach, launching a StartEngine campaign to generate some power of its own in the form of investment capital. Right now, potential investors who see the value in an appliance that could disrupt the current home utility market can check out Enginuity’s Start Engine page, and learn how to purchase shares in the company at investment levels starting as low as $580.

VentureBeat may receive monetary compensation by the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. VentureBeat and the issuer of this offering make no promises, representations, warranties or guarantees that any of the services will result in a profit or will not result in a loss.