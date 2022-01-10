Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Twitter today released details on how gaming effected tweet traffic in 2021. According to the data, it was one of the biggest years for gaming ever, with over 2 billion tweets. Genshin Impact takes the top honors as Twitter’s most talked-about title.

Twitter’s gaming coverage grew by 14% over the last year, according to the company’s report. The number was also ten times the amount of gaming tweets made in 2017. Rishi Chadha, Twitter’s head of gaming content, said in a blog post, “The gaming community around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year as in-person esports events returned to center stage, publishers dropped new games like Halo Infinite, media outlets continued to expand coverage of the space and NFTs became a hot topic.”

Gaming Twitter’s favorite game of the year was Genshin Impact, followed closely by Apex Legends and Ensemble Stars. Other big games include Final Fantasy, Minecraft, and Fortnite. Esports was also a fixture of Twitter’s gaming environment, with esports athletes and teams getting high numbers of tweets throughout the year.

In other stats, the biggest gaming events tweeted about were E3, the Game Awards, and Gamescom. Japan was the country that tweeted most about gaming, followed closely by the United States and Korea.