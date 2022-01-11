Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Ubisoft today announced it’s bringing Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection to Nintendo Switch. The trilogy of games launches on the handheld on February 17.

The games in the collection include Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, as well as all their DLC. For those who buy the physical copy, only AC2 is on the cartridge. The other games will be available as digital downloads.

According to Ubisoft, the Collection, “…takes full advantage of the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch, including enhanced features such as Handheld Mode, HD Rumble, Touchscreen Interface, and Optimized HUD.Neither Brotherhood nor Revelations will have the multiplayer mode that the games had on launch.” Neither Brotherhood nor Revelations will have the multiplayer modes that the games had at launch.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

It’s a tricky time for the Assassin’s Creed series. Ubisoft is currently wrapping up more DLC for Valhalla. It’s also working on Infinity, its new live-service project. Given the state of the series, it makes sense to launch the beloved older games now.

The publisher had previously released Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered and the Rebel Collection on Switch. This will mark the debut of Ezio on the console. In addition to the games, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection includes the short films Lineage and Embers, both of which also feature Ezio. The Collection is now available for preorder.