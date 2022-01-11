Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Everyone is dropping their hot and beefy takes on Last of the Nintendogs this week. The community wrote in with the Nintendo games that most disappointed them, and that list includes some of the best games ever made. It’s rough. Editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also discuss the news and the timing of the Switch 2. Come run with the pack!

GamesBeat

GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it.

How will you do that? Membership includes access to: