Lootex today announced it’d raised $9 million to work on its planned metaverse marketplace. When completed, it would potentially allow the gamers to trade and buy items across multiple blockchains.

The round was led by Spartan Capital, Infinity Ventures Crypto, LD Capital and Akatsuki. Other participants include Polygon Studio, HTC, Huobi Ventures, and Morningstar Ventures, among many others. Some investors said in statements that they participated because Lootex will help the blockchain economies.

Yuji Kumagai, Director of Akatsuki, said, “It is very important to activate the NFT marketplace for GameFi in order for NFT gamers to have ownership and move autonomously. We believe Lootex will contribute to the expansion of the GameFi ecosystem.” Brian Lu, founding partner at Infinity Ventures Crypto, added, “IVC is thrilled to support Lootex’s vision and mission to create a transparent and decentralized NFT marketplace – a pioneering step towards facilitating people’s virtual assets.”

According to Lootex, its current marketplace supports over 12,000 NFTs spread out across 500 collections. Justine Lu, Lootex CEO, said in a statement, “Our mission is to liberate game asset ownership and connect blockchain games to traditional players. By providing a game-oriented NFT marketplace, players are able to trade and discover the value of their hard work and accomplishments.”