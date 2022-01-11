Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The New York Video Game Critics Circle announced today that the New York Game Awards will be virtual only this year. The show will go on on February 1, as planned, but it will no longer be an in-person event.

The NYVGCC previously stated it was going to be holding the Game Awards at the SVA Theatre in Manhattan. However, the pandemic has not yet abated — the event was also virtual in 2021. Most recently, the Entertainment Software Association revealed it was not holding E3 in person in 2o22, also citing health concerns.

Harold Goldberg, founder and president of the NYVGCC, said in a statement, “We really wanted to present our fans with a live show this year. However, for health and safety reasons, we are offering a virtual only show again in 2022. We are still absolutely thrilled about having the honor of acknowledging all the incredible work from developers and journalists in 2021.”

The NYVGCC also released a list of this year’s nominees for the awards. Here are a few of the biggest awards and their nominees:

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Deathloop Dorfromantik Halo Infinite Life Is Strange: True Colors Metroid Dread Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil: Village

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Before I forget Chicory: A Colorful Tale Death’s Door ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Genesis Noir Little Nightmares 2 Sable Wildermyth

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game: Chicken Police – Paint It Red Life Is Strange: True Colors Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Persona 5 Strikers Psychonauts 2 Resident Evil: Village Strangeland

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game: Erika Mori – Alex Chen – Life Is Strange – True Colors Giancarlo Esposito – Far Cry 6 Maggie Robertson – Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil VIllage Michael Mando as Vass Montengro – Vass Insanity, Far Cry 6 Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake in Deathloop Sera-Lys McArthur as Thunderbird, North Star Rainbow Six Siege

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Mass Effect Legendary Edition Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Resident Evil 4 VR Shadow Man Remastered Super Mario 3D World

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World: Chicory: A Colorful Tale Chicken Police – Paint it Red Exo One Far Cry 6 Monster Hunter Rise Psychonauts 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Resident Evil: Village



The NYVGCC is offering refunds on tickets. Goldberg adds that he hopes some attendees still choose to donate: “In addition to the list of nominees, we’re still hopeful that many will buy tickets to support our ongoing mission to provide awareness and mentorship for the video game industry, especially among underserved communities.”