Today, we stand at the edge of a technological revolution bigger than the internet. How do we counter the dire predictions of dystopian futures created by the metaverse in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One and films such as The Matrix? We do that by working together to chart a visionary course for a future that can better humanity. In 2022, GamesBeat and Subspace will launch a metaverse forum that will host conversations about how to build the metaverse the right way.

We’ve already begun holding private roundtables with CEOs, executives, and investors at the forefront of the metaverse, and we’re hoping to continue that with more thought leadership sessions in the future. Our first event in this series will be a private roundtable on January 26 during our GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 online event. We’ll also be talking about it in a public panel on January 27 at the event.

Subspace is an interesting partner because it is building tech that makes a real-time metaverse possible. It has created a fast, stable, highly available and secure network for today’s real-time, interactive applications and tomorrow’s metaverse. From Subspace’s point of view, the metaverse is infrastructure.

The metaverse is not an application that runs on top of a service. It’s not a world, and it’s not a game. It’s the next iteration of the internet that supports real-time experiences. About 400 million people rely on Subspace’s tech today.

We’ll do a combination of public webinars and private roundtables during the new year. Our informal group convened last year for private dialogue on furthering the future of computing and the next generation of the internet.

This forum isn’t a formal consortium aimed at building standards, but it is a parallel effort to see that the industry builds the components of our future world with the right thoughtfulness. Each participant is expected to bring a unique perspective, capability, and asset to the table.

Past attendees have included executive thought leaders from some of the biggest companies in the game industry. But of course, the metaverse isn’t just about games.

Other kinds of companies from brands to different forms of entertainment will be necessary as well to bring everybody in the world into a shared space. We don’t have all the details yet because we consider this forum to be part of our GamesBeat community, where members have a say.

We’re planning our discussions and we expect to talk about issues that could help or hinder the metaverse, like diversity and inclusion, toxicity, ethical considerations, openness, decentralization, geographic differences, game worlds, technology infrastructure, and how to make it pervasive. Many of these subjects will be covered publicly at our metaverse conference.

If you are a visionary who wants to help shape the metaverse, contact us today. I’m available via DM on Twitter via deantak.