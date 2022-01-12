Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Nintendo announced today that Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch for Switch on March 25. The game previously had a more vague “Spring 2022” release window.

This will be Kirby’s first 3D platformer. The series debuted in 1992 with Kirby’s Dream Land for the Game Boy, a simple 2D platformer with a lot of a charm. The franchise has evolved a lot since then, noticeably by adding Kirby’s famous copy ability, but core games in the series had remained 2D affairs.

Forgotten Land will actually be Kirby’s second Switch game. The 2D Kirby Star Allies debuted in 2018. It has sold around 3 million copies.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land could do even better. The long-awaited transition to 3D could excite lapsed fans of the franchise. And while the 3D platformer Super Mario Odyssey is a giant hit on Switch, Nintendo’s other non-ported Switch platformers have remained 2D. It’s not often these days that Nintendo makes a non-Mario 3D platformer.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

You can watch a new trailer for Forgotten Land above.