Lego has delayed the release of the upcoming Overwatch 2 themed set to review their partnership with Activision Blizzard. The set had a scheduled release date of February 1, 2022, but now has no firm release date.

“We are currently reviewing our partnership with Activision Blizzard, given concerns about the progress being made to address continuing allegations regarding workplace culture, especially the treatment of female colleagues and creating a diverse and inclusive environment,” Lego told The Brick Fan. “While we complete the review, we will pause the release of a LEGO Overwatch 2 product which was due to go on sale on February 1, 2022.”

This delay isn’t the first example of companies taking a firm stance against Activision Blizzard. Kellogg’s, T-Mobile, Coca-Cola, and State Farm have all previously pulled sponsorships from Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch League.

In a recent New York Times interview, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said that Xbox had changed how it does certain things with Activision Blizzard with regards to the allegations. He went on to say he ‘doesn’t think it’s his job to punish other companies’.

The Call of Duty series is one of the largest game series available on Xbox. Spencer might not feel it’s his job to punish other companies, but taking a page from Lego’s book would send a powerful message.