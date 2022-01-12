Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Gamers in the United Kingdom will no longer have the option to buy a subscription to PlayStation Now at U.K. retailers. Beginning Friday, January 21, retailers in the country will have to pull PS Now cards from their shelves. This is according to messaging that is going out to stores like Game this week.

Here’s how the message from Game leadership reads:

“Stores have until the close of day Wednesday 19, January to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas and update their digital bays in line with this week’s upcoming commercial update … .”

PlayStation Now is Sony’s cloud-streaming and game-subscription service. It hosts hundreds of games, but it currently stands apart from Sony’s other gaming subscription, PlayStation Plus.

But a recent report out of Bloomberg claims that Sony has plans to merge PS Now into PS Plus. The idea would be to make everything PS Plus while offering different tiers. The move to end PS Now subscription cards is potentially a step on the path to that eventual merging.

I’ve contacted PlayStation for a comment, but it has not yet provided a reply. I will update this story if that changes.

While PlayStation is known for its powerful gaming hardware and massive, blockbuster games, it has slyly shifted to a service model that is bringing in record revenue and profits. Player spending on live-service games and subscriptions has enabled Sony to even offset the costly business of launching the PlayStation 5.

The company normally lost huge amounts of money during years when it released new PlayStations. But it reported a record operating profit of $3.2 billion during its last fiscal year. That should continue to grow thanks to the success of the PlayStation, but it can supercharge and stabilize that growth through the power of its services.