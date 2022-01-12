Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

GamesBeat has decided. We’re a week into 2022, and that means we have had ample time to look back at last year. And instead of reflecting and improving as people, we’ve decided to spend that energy picking the best video games of the year.

As usual, our process involved getting the full GamesBeat team into a virtual room to yell about games. And like always, you can watch that full process for yourself in the video above, or you can listen to the podcast version wherever you catch your pods.

But if you just want the list, well we are going to count them down for you right here. Let’s get to it.

Here are the 10 best games of 2021, according to the GamesBeat crew:

10. Guardians of the Galaxy

Image Credit: Square Enix

GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb explains how the game surprised him:

“Guardians of the Galaxy is easily one of the most surprising games of the year. Many gamers had rock-bottom expectations for it, and it easily surpassed those. But even beyond its surprising quality, it had some of the best character interactions of the year.”

9. Psychonauts 2

Image Credit: Steam

Here’s Jeff Grubb on Psychonauts 2:

“It was a really good year for 3D platformers, and this is one of the best. Psychonauts 2 won over gamers with its imaginative environments, clever writing, and solid platforming.”

8. Life is Strange: True Colors

Image Credit: Square Enix

Here’s Rachel Kaser on Life is Strange: True Colors:

“True Colors is a lovely combination of small-town murder mystery and teen drama, starring one of 2021’s most likeable protagonists. It improves on its predecessors, in that it has more touching displays of empathy and emotion, and the characters actually have believable dialogue.”

7. Age of Empires IV

Image Credit: Microsoft/Relic

Jeff Grubb breaks down the appeal of Age of Empires 4:

“Age of Empires 4 is a reminder that you can sometimes go home again. This is a series at its best because it’s not afraid to be itself.”

6. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Here’s what Mike Minotti said in his review for Endwalker:

“Final Fantasy XIV became one of my favorite games of all time in 2021. Endwalker makes me sure that I’m going to keep playing throughout all of 2022. Not only does Endwalker offer a satisfying conclusion to one chapter of Final Fantasy XIV, but it creates an amazing foundation for the MMO’s future.”

5. It Takes Two

Image Credit: EA/Hazelight

Here’s what Mike Minotti said in his review for It Takes Two:

“I struggle to think of another co-op puzzle game that’s better. Maybe Portal 2? Even if that’ true, It Takes Two belongs on that same tier.”

4. Hitman 3

Image Credit: Sony

Here’s what Jeff Grubb said in his review for Hitman 3:

“Hitman is a world made up entirely of Chekhov’s guns, and it’s a blast finding out how to get Agent 47 into position to pull the trigger.”

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Image Credit: Insomniac Games

Here’s what Jeff Grubb said in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart:

“I love Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart because it is a fun and beautiful adventure. It’s not about setting you loose to stumble across objectives and side activities in an open-world map. And I love that type of game. But I also love what Insomniac is doing here by propelling you through a nonstop thrill ride where everything you do unlocks the next fun and cool thing to do.”

2. Metroid Dread

Image Credit: GamesBeat

Here’s what Jeff Grubb said in Metroid Dread:

“It does for Metroid what A Link Between Worlds did for Zelda. It is the best-playing version of a long-beloved franchise. And like that 3DS Zelda, I think it bests its Super Nintendo counterpart, Super Metroid.”

1. Halo Infinite

Image Credit: Microsoft

Here’s what Jeff Grubb said in his Halo Infinite review:

“Consider me a Halo fan now. I was never really looking forward to Infinite. But now that it’s here, it’s so much more than what I was expecting. And I think that whatever 343 does next will be even better, and I’ll be eagerly awaiting it.”