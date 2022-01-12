Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Yahaha Studios today announced it has raised $50 million in investments. It’ll put this money towards building its metaverse game creation platform of the same name, which it plans to launch in early 2022.

Yahaha is a metaverse platform dedicated to user-generated content. Originally created by a team of Unity veterans, it offers a modular set of services for game development, including art assets. Developers of varying experience levels can create or monetize games within Yahaha Studio’s editing tool.

It also has a social component that allows users to share their games on multiple platforms. The company raised the amount across three rounds of funding in the last six months.

Chris Zhu, Yahaha CEO, said in a statement, “Connecting users around the world through virtual entertainment, Yahaha offers a unique creative and social experience to game developers and gamers alike. Through Yahaha we are empowering creators at all levels, from established developers to those making their first game – everyone can be a creator in our virtual world. We’re really looking forward to fully launching this year, growing our team and bringing the first stage of our vision for the future of content creation to life.”