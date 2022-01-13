Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Archosaur Games, Tencent, Lightstorm Entertainment, and Disney today announced Avatar: Reckoning, a new mobile game based on the hit sci-fi film.

Reckoning is an MMORPG shooter set to release for iOS and Android devices later this year. It will include solo, co-op, and player-vs.-player content. Archosaur Games is using Unreal Engine 4 for development.

Avatar is the highest-grossing film of all time, earning $2.847 billion. Disney is getting ready to turn the solo movie into a franchise, with sequels on the way. Ubisoft is also working on an Avatar game for consoles and PC.

Based in China, Archosaur Games has previously created mobile titles like Dragon Raja and World of Kings.