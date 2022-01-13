Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

IO Interactive revealed the Hitman Trilogy collection today, which combines Hitman (2016), Hitman 2, and Hitman 3 into one package. It will release on January 20 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). It will also be available for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

This will make the trilogy easier to play in a single collection, especially for those looking to get into the game for the first time. Before, carrying over progress from one to the other could be a laborious, expensive process. Now it can all be done in a single package.

IO Interactive also revealed Hitman 3’s Year 2 plans. This includes two new modes. Elusive Target Arcade also comes out on January 20. It’s a spin on the current Elusive Target system, now tasking you with taking down consecutive targets. The second mode, Freelancer, will introduce roguelike elements and comes out this spring.

A new map, Codename: Rocky, will come later in the year. IO Interactive is also working on technical improvements for the game, including adding ray tracing to the PC version. Also, the PC version of Hitman Trilogy will include VR support.

You can find more details about Hitman 3’s Year 2 here.