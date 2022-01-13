Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Ubisoft announced today that The Settlers will debut on March 17 for PC.

This is actually a reboot for a series of real-time strategy games that began back in 1993. Ubisoft Düsseldorf, which itself is the original creator of the franchise back when the studio went by Blue Byte, is developing the new game. Like past entries, The Settlers has players discovering new lands, gathering resources, and building cities.

Ubisoft also announced that a closed beta for the game will start on January 20 and last until January 24. You can sign up for the beta here. The beta and the full game will be available on PC via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store.

The game includes three playable factions — the Elari, Maru, and Jorn — and uses Ubisoft’s proprietary Snowdrop engine. While Ubisoft largely focuses on open world game series like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry, it does still put out some strategy games, including the Anno series.

