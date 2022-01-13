Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Since the launch of its Endwalker expansion in December, Final Fantasy XIV has been popular. In fact, it’s been too popular. So many players swarmed the game that they overwhelmed the MMO’s servers, causing long queue waits and disconnections for those hoping to log in.

To combat this, Square Enix actually stopped selling game. Today, it announced that people can purchase FFXIV again starting on January 25.

Square Enix also revealed other steps that should help alleviate server congestion. The new Oceana data center will also open on January 25. This will give players in Australia and surrounding regions more local servers to play on, and it should help spread out the game’s population. Square Enix is also planning to expand the North American and European data centers starting this summer.

Also, starting January 26, players will once again be able to transfer their characters to different servers. The data center travel system, which Square Enix also delayed due to the game’s congestion, is coming in a future patch.

You can read more details about these plans from Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida here.