French video game giant Ubisoft has partnered with Gamestream on game streaming technology.

Gamestream specializes in white-label cloud gaming solutions, meaning it makes its tech available for other game companies to use and brand as their own.

Ubisoft has selected Gamestream’s cloud streaming technology to improve the gameplay and user experience of its existing library.

The global market for cloud gaming will hit 23.7 million paying users and $1.6 billion n revenues in 2021, according to a report by market researcher Newzoo. The Gamestream tech will help players interact more easily with in-game menus during streamed sessions and enhance the overall user experience.

“We are happy to be working with Gamestream,” said Stéphanie Perotti, vice president of online services at Ubisoft, in a statement. “With this partnership, we keep extending our game streaming capabilities for our internal and player facing solutions.”

Gamestream has added services in seven countries in the last seven years, and it focuses on white-label cloud gaming solutions for video game publishers, telecom operators, and hotel groups.

“This deal is the culmination of a professional relationship built over time. It confirms Gamestream’s progress across the entire cloud gaming technology chain,” said Ivan Lebeau, president of Gamestream, in a statement. “Ubisoft is behind some of the most innovative gaming experiences, and we cannot wait to see what their teams achieve with our technology”.

The Gamestream solution is deployed in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia as a white label by Etisalat, Telkom, Sunrise, Chunghwa Telecom, and Telekom Slovenije.

In December 2020, Gamestream unveiled Pleio, its consumer cloud gaming brand, in a world premiere at Bouygues Telecom.

Based in Paris and Nancy, Gamestream employs 40 people.