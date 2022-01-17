Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Esports media and marketing firm United Esports and the Dfinity Foundation, the developers of the Internet Computer blockchain protocol, have created a blockchain game development contest with a $10 million prize pool.

Independent game developers can now apply to the Achievement Unblocked game development contest series. The series will be hosted by esports commentator Mitch “UberShouts” Leslie and is set to

premiere in late 2022.

Achievement Unblocked was created to give developers at all levels the chance to develop a game. It will follow a pool of up to 100 selected participants and teams from all levels of experience in near-real-time, as they compete and navigate their way through the building of a new game.

Each developer will have to fight to impress an esteemed panel of judges to unlock additional levels of support or risk elimination. Leslie will guide the audience through the process of game development, capture the personal stories of the contestants, and follow their journey.

United Esports is a North American esports media organization founded in 2018 by Felix LaHaye. United Esports is the creative partner and gaming agency of record for many global brands. It handles media, marketing, esports events, and investments in esports.

“We are so excited to share what Achievement Unblocked has to offer with the world and are overjoyed to have such an incredible, dedicated industry professional as our host,” said LaHaye, Founder and CEO of United Esports. “So often we see independent game developers who want to pursue their artistic vision, struggle with a challenging, obstacle-ridden path. This is why we created this competition series, and we look forward to helping the next generation of developers break through traditional barriers and launch their games victoriously on Achievement Unblocked.”

Image Credit: United Esports/Dfinity Foundation

The Dfinity Foundation created the Internet Computer, a public blockchain running at web speed with internet scale. It enables entrepreneurs and developers to build decentralized apps among other things.

Several games running on the Internet Computer: Rise of the Magni, HexGL, Welcome Into the Metaverse, Saga Tarot, and Reversi. These games are running entirely on-chain.

“With the rise of Web 3, there’s never been a better time to be a gamer,” said Leslie, in a statement. “I am beyond excited to take this journey with our talented developers, as they look to leverage the power of blockchain and the Internet Computer.”

In a twist on the traditional competition series, Achievement Unblocked will provide grants, mentorship, technical support, and seminars all throughout the program, giving the competition’s top developers the ability to earn funding to support their continued efforts, as well as monetary rewards for rising to the top.

Although elimination may signify the end of a developer’s journey on the series, it does not mean the game development, or funding, has come to an end.

As part of a larger initiative, the Dfinity Foundation and United Esports want to pave the way for independent game developers everywhere, by providing access to the funds and resources needed to turn their dream game into a reality.

Currently, with $220 million available in funding, the Dfinity Developer Grant Program is catalyzing the growth of the Internet Computer ecosystem and making it accessible and approachable to more developers around the world.

Achievement Unblocked is currently accepting applications to join this first-of-its-kind series

through March 31, 2022. The competition starts in the spring.