If you have spent any time on social media, you’ve undoubtedly seen those seemingly innocent questions come across your screen. What was the name of your first dog? On what street was your childhood home? What’s your favorite movie? And many of us answer them without a second thought, convinced that others are really interested. Unfortunately, you could be putting your on-line safety at risk, by potentially giving hackers a clue to your passwords or security questions. So while we suggest not answering the questions to start with, a better solution to keep yourself protected would be to opt for an app that will generate and organize encrypted passwords for you.

A strong password is your first line of defense against would-be hackers. According to Chris Wyospal, co-founder and chief technology officer of Veracode, an application security company based in Burlington, Massachusetts, “Hackers crack a seven-character password in up to 0.29 milliseconds.” And if you’re consistently reusing or recycling passwords, you are leaving yourself open to even more cyber threats. One startling statistic reveals that 68% of Americans use the same password across accounts. It’s time for a change.

Enpass is a highly rated app that will not only create strong, unique passwords for your various accounts, but it will also keep track of and encrypt your digital assets, securely off line on your device. Using built-in templates, it will store your banking info, your credit card numbers, pin numbers, login info, and more. Then when the need arises, it will automatically fill in the information in the appropriate fields. As one review raves, “With the amount of information users can store in their vaults, Enpass could be called a life manager rather than a password manager. From login credentials to clothing sizes, everything can be stored in Enpass.”

Safeguarding your security is paramount. Let Enpass make it easy. For only $29.99 (that’s a 62 percent reduction of the original MSRP), you will receive a lifetime of protection of all your digital information.

