Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

Our GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 event will feature our third Women in Gaming virtual breakfast on January 27.

Women can sign up for the event here for the virtual event. It will take place on day three of our second annual GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 2 event.

Our emcee for this private women’s event will be Andrea Rene, cofounder of What’s Good Games.

Image Credit: What's Good Games

She will moderate a panel with Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team17; Tiffany Xingyu Wang, chief strategy officer of Spectrum Labs and founder and CEO of Oasis Consortium; and Laura Sturr, head of business operations and player experience at Amazon.

Event The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 January 25 – 27, 2022 Learn More

Image Credit: Team17

During their one and a half hour session, these women trailblazers will discuss what inspires them. Join us as we celebrate women in gaming and sign up for this exclusive event.

The session will take place from 8 a.m. Pacific time to 9:30 a.m. on January 27, just before the proceedings begin on day three of our metaverse event.