VR game developer and publisher nDreams announced today it’s opening a new studio, nDreams Studio Elevation. The new studio will focus on AAA and core VR titles. Glenn Brace, nDreams’ creative director, will be heading it up.

According to nDreams, Elevation offers a hybrid work model, being primarily remote with a planned UK-based office space. This will be the second of nDreams’ studios, with the first being nDreams Studio Orbital.

Brace said in a statement, “nDreams’ continued expansion is a combination of competency growth, investment in emerging developers, and the VR ecosystem. Feeding the VR industry with funding, game development knowledge and technology, as well as exploring new and existing genres of player experiences will help our entire industry drive player adoption and platform growth. nDreams Studio Elevation aims to be at the forefront of this new wave of VR innovation by creating deep, immersive and engaging experiences that take VR gaming to the next level.”

nDreams has developed several virtual reality titles, its most recent ones being Phantom: Covert Ops, Fracked, and Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity. It also launched a third-party publishing ventures for indie VR developers. The first title it launched was Little Cities, developed by Purple Yonder.