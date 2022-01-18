Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 was the best selling accessory of December 2021, according to NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. The controller, which was originally released in 2019, retails for $179.99. Despite a banger month for the Xbox controller, the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller White was 2021’s best-selling accessory overall. The PS5 controller retails for $69.99.

PS5 games need the DualSense controller out of the box. A PS4 controller can work on the PS5, but only for backwards compatible PS4 titles. Because of this, any situation that calls for an extra or replacement controller is going to be a DualSense. On the other hand, a normal Xbox One controller will work on the Xbox Series X|S.

The Series 2 is a premium item, and the price reflects that. It is an ideal holiday gift for someone who wants something a step above a basic controller, but for the rest of the year there are cheaper options available.

Competing controllers aside, spending on video game accessories in December 2021 declined 9% compared to December 2020, to $493 million. Accessory sales across the whole of 2021 totaled $2.7 billion, an increase of 2% when compared to a year ago.