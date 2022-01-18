Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.
Industry-tracking firm The NPD Group has revealed the top 20 best-selling games in the United States for 2021. And this list looks a lot like last year’s. If you were guessing Call of Duty came out on top, you are right twice over. NPD only includes games it actively tracks, so don’t expect to see something like Valheim on here. Take a look at the chart, and then scroll down to see the top 20 best-selling games for each platform.
|Rank
|2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|3
|Madden NFL 22
|Electronic Arts
|4
|Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*
|Nintendo
|5
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|6
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony (Corp)
|7
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|8
|Resident Evil: Village
|Capcom USA
|9
|MLB: The Show 21^
|Sony (Corp)
|10
|Super Mario 3D World*
|Nintendo
|11
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|12
|FIFA 22
|Electronic Arts
|13
|Minecraft
|Multiple Video Game Manufacturers
|14
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|15
|NBA 2K22*
|Take-Two Interactive
|16
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|17
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|18
|Back 4 Blood
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|19
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|20
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft (Corp)
|* Digital sales not included
|^ Xbox Digital sales not included
Call of Duty’s momentum is undeniable even after 13 years of topping the charts in the United States. Other franchises, like Pokémon, Madden, and NBA 2K, follow a similar pattern, and they are also on the list. Pokémon had an especially good year thanks to the success of multiple games.
“The 2021 dollar sales of Pokémon franchise’s physical software reached its highest annual total since the year 2000,” NPD analyst Mat Piscatella said.
One thing that is happening with Pokémon is that sales begin to stack up over time. While millions of people show up to purchase a new release in the series, many people are still returning to Switch Pokémon games that debuted in previous years. Resident Evil is experiencing this same trend, and it led to a new record for Capcom’s horror series.
Event
The 2nd Annual GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming Summit and GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2
January 25 – 27, 2022
“Resident Evil: Village finished 2021 as the year’s No. 8 best-selling game,” said Piscatella. “Resident Evil franchise dollar sales reached a new all-time annual high for the U.S. market.”
MLB The Show 21, meanwhile, set a record by debuting on Xbox for the first time. It was able to outsell its predecessors even though NPD does not track digital MLB sales on Microsoft’s hardware.
Of course, the most notable aspect of the top 20 is its familiarity.
“Seven of the top 20 best-selling games of 2021 also ranked among the top 20 best-sellers of 2020,” said Piscatella. “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Mortal Kombat 11 all appeared on both the 2021 as well as 2020 best-selling titles charts. Mortal Kombat 11, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Kart 8 also appeared on the 2019 top 20 best-sellers chart.”
Gaming has changed from a medium where games age out quickly to one where a five-year-old Mario Kart game can outsell the newest smash-hit Resident Evil game.
Let’s do the platform charts.
Nintendo
|Rank
|2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl*
|Nintendo
|2
|Mario Kart 8*
|Nintendo
|3
|Super Mario 3D World*
|Nintendo
|4
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons*
|Nintendo
|5
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate*
|Nintendo
|6
|Monster Hunter: Rise
|Capcom USA
|7
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
|Nintendo
|8
|Mario Party Superstars*
|Nintendo
|9
|Pokemon: Sword/Shield*
|Nintendo
|10
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword*
|Nintendo
|11
|Metroid: Dread*
|Nintendo
|12
|New Super Mario Bros.*
|Nintendo
|13
|New Pokemon Snap*
|Nintendo
|14
|Minecraft*
|Nintendo
|15
|Super Mario 3D All-Stars*
|Nintendo
|16
|Super Mario Party*
|Nintendo
|17
|Super Mario Odyssey*
|Nintendo
|18
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|19
|Mario Golf: Super Rush*
|Nintendo
|20
|Luigi’s Mansion 3*
|Nintendo
|* Digital sales not included
PlayStation
|Rank
|2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|Madden NFL 22
|Electronic Arts
|3
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|4
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony (Corp)
|5
|MLB: The Show 21
|Sony (Corp)
|6
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|7
|FIFA 22
|Electronic Arts
|8
|Ghost of Tsushima
|Sony (Corp)
|9
|Resident Evil: Village
|Capcom USA
|10
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|11
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Sony (Corp)
|12
|NBA 2K22*
|Take-Two Interactive
|13
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|14
|Minecraft
|Microsoft (Corp)
|15
|Back 4 Blood
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|16
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|17
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|18
|Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
|Square Enix Inc (Corp)
|19
|Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
|Electronic Arts
|20
|Madden NFL 21
|Electronic Arts
|* Digital sales not included
Xbox
|Rank
|2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales
|Publisher
|1
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|2
|Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|3
|Madden NFL 22
|Electronic Arts
|4
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|5
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|6
|Forza Horizon 5
|Microsoft (Corp)
|7
|Halo: Infinite
|Microsoft (Corp)
|8
|Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|9
|FIFA 22
|Electronic Arts
|10
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
|Activision Blizzard (Corp)
|11
|Resident Evil: Village
|Capcom USA
|12
|Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
|Electronic Arts
|13
|NBA 2K22*
|Take-Two Interactive
|14
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|15
|Forza Horizon 4
|Microsoft (Corp)
|16
|Madden NFL 21
|Electronic Arts
|17
|Back 4 Blood
|Warner Bros. Interactive
|18
|MLB: The Show 21*
|Sony (Corp)
|19
|Minecraft
|Microsoft (Corp)
|20
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|* Digital sales not included
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties