Xbox today announced the second batch of games coming to Game Pass in January. It’s not as exciting as the news that Microsoft is buying Activision Blizzard, but hopefully it’s an indicator of more Game Pass additions to come. January’s games include Death’s Door, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, and Pupperazi. Subscribers will also get The Hitman Trilogy and Rainbow Six Extraction this month.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Nobody Saves the World launched today for Game Pass subscribers. The former is a murder mystery visual novel game, while the latter is a cartoony RPG. Nobody Saves the World is launching day one on Game Pass.

Most of the other games launching on Game Pass this month will launch on January 20. These include Death’s Door, the indie action-adventure title, and dog photography game Pupperazzi. Another January 20 launch is Windjammers 2, a disc-throwing game with hand-drawn graphics. Microsoft previously revealed that Rainbow Six Extraction would be a day one release on Game Pass. The Hitman Trilogy will also launch on Game Pass. Yes, both of those will launch on January 20.

The final Game Pass launch of the month is Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master. This drum-based rhythm game is also the only game in this batch that’s not available for all of Game Pass’s platforms. It’ll be available for console and cloud, but not PC.

Game Pass is having a banner day today. Microsoft revealed in the announcement of its Activision-Blizzard that Game Pass had surpassed 25 million subscribers. It also added that it would bring “as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog.”

The games leaving Game Pass to make way for this batch are Cyber Shadow, Nowhere Prophet, Prison Architect, and Xeno Crisis. They’ll leave the service on January 31.