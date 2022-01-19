Join gaming leaders, alongside GamesBeat and Facebook Gaming, for their 2nd Annual GamesBeat & Facebook Gaming Summit | GamesBeat: Into the Metaverse 2 this upcoming January 25-27, 2022. Learn more about the event.

A group of lead developers and other creatives from Firaxis have formed a new studio called Bit Reactor. Greg Foertsch is the co-founder of the new Maryland based studio. He is the former art director of XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM 2.

“As game genres of all-types see refreshed takes in this new generation of technology, one thing is clear in that turn-based tactic games have been greatly overlooked and have an enormous amount of room for innovation,” said Foertsch. “We have a very team-oriented culture and we’ve assembled an amazing group of talented, experienced and dedicated game developers to inject rich storytelling, immersive presentation and rock solid game mechanics to give this genre it’s rightful time to shine – a golden age of turn-based games is upon us.”

Bit Reactor wants to create the best-in-class turn-based tactics experience. The studio aims to combine high-end production values, riveting storytelling, and innovative design to define the future of the genre.

Bit Reactor already has multiple unannounced games in development. It is actively recruiting experienced developers across multiple disciplines, including programming, design, and other creative roles. Bit Reactor’s website has more in-depth information about both job opportunities and the studio itself.